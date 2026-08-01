Samuel Tinsley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Samuel Tinsley, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m passionate about guiding individuals and families toward achieving their financial goals—both now and for the future. Whether you’re a first-home buyer navigating the exciting yet sometimes overwhelming journey of homeownership, a second-home buyer upgrading, or an investor planning your next property purchase, I’m here to provide tailored support every step of the way.

Buying property is a significant milestone and investment. That’s why I pride myself on delivering a calm, detail-oriented approach that ensures you feel confident and informed throughout the process. My commitment to exceptional service and long-term client relationships is reflected in the trust and loyalty my customers continue to place in me.

With a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking and extensive experience across a wide range of home lending scenarios, I’m confident in my ability to assist with purchasing, refinancing, or debt consolidation solutions that suit your needs.

Let’s work together to make your property goals a reality. Give me a call today—I’d love to see how I can help!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61407865468

Email: sam.tinsley@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61407865468

Email: sam.tinsley@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.