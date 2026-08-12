Samantha Harvey

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Samantha Harvey, Aussie Team Member

About me

🏆 Award-Winning Mortgage Broker | Property Investor | Wealth Builder

Hi, I’m Samantha Harvey - better known as Aussie Sam - and I make property dreams happen!

Signature Diamond Broker - 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026

Mortgage Broker of the Year - Women in Finance Awards 2025 - Finalist

Experienced Property Investor with a thriving portfolio across Australia

Passionate Mentor helping first-home buyers & rentvestors get into the market

💡 Think property is out of reach? Think again.

I help everyday Aussies just like you break into the property market; even if you thought it was impossible. Whether you're buying your first home, building wealth through investment, or exploring rentvesting, I’ll show you how to make it happen.

🚀 Why work with me?

🔹 I make the process simple, stress-free & actually enjoyable!

🔹 I find the best deals - so you keep more $$ in your pocket

🔹 I’m not just your broker; I’m your long-term property partner and home loan bestie!

📩 Let’s make a plan to get you there!

📞 Call/Text: 0424 873 404

📧 Email: Samantha.Harvey@aussie.com.au

Let’s chat and get you into the property game! 🏡✨ #AussieSam #HomeLoanBestie

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61424873404

Email: samantha.harvey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61424873404

Email: samantha.harvey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Sam is the best! She has helped us through our two year saga of trying to build our house in south west Sydney (and it ain't over yet!), all while pregnant! She always answers my multitude of questions with a smile on her face, no matter how complex or crazy they might be. I honestly don't know where we would be without all of her assistance and would definitely recommend

Catherine W.

Samantha went above and beyond to help my partner and I find the right loan to build our very first house. Samantha was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and explained all of our options to us. She was more than happy to assist us with paperwork and loan application forms making the process so much easier. Throughout the entire process she was always quick to answer our calls and emails and had excellent customer service. We would definitely recommend her services. Thanks again!

Shannon M.

If you want a mortgage broker that's as passionate about about finding the right loan, as you are about finding the right house than Samantha is the only person you should talk to. Not only did she find us the best rate loan, she made the paperwork easy to understand and was available anytime we had questions. Being our first home loan we didn't know what to expect but she made us feel at ease with such a big decision, plus she had everything wrapped up and settled for us super quick.

Joshua E.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.