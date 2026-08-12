Samantha Harvey

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
What our customers say
Sam is the best! She has helped us through our two year saga of trying to build our house in south west Sydney (and it ain't over yet!), all while pregnant! She always answers my multitude of questions with a smile on her face, no matter how complex or crazy they might be. I honestly don't know where we would be without all of her assistance and would definitely recommend
Catherine W.
Samantha went above and beyond to help my partner and I find the right loan to build our very first house. Samantha was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and explained all of our options to us. She was more than happy to assist us with paperwork and loan application forms making the process so much easier. Throughout the entire process she was always quick to answer our calls and emails and had excellent customer service. We would definitely recommend her services. Thanks again!
Shannon M.
If you want a mortgage broker that's as passionate about about finding the right loan, as you are about finding the right house than Samantha is the only person you should talk to. Not only did she find us the best rate loan, she made the paperwork easy to understand and was available anytime we had questions. Being our first home loan we didn't know what to expect but she made us feel at ease with such a big decision, plus she had everything wrapped up and settled for us super quick.
Joshua E.