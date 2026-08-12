Samer Demerdash

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Samer Demerdash, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a qualified Mortgage Broker with a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) registration and accreditations with over 20 leading lenders^. I also have a Masters in Business (MBA), many years of Lending and Finance experience and most importantly, a genuine passion for people and the mortgage industry. I genuinely love what I do and pride myself on exceptional customer service. As your Aussie Broker I will help you find the right deal that suits your needs using Aussie's unique software that searches across thousands of loans. More importantly however, I help you introduce perhaps the largest debt of your life. My responsibility as your local home loan expert is to ensure this debt is integrated into your life in the best way possible, through professional guidance into the loan market. Beyond the application and approval process, I will proactively liaise with other parties involved in your transaction so you can focus your time on finding a suitable investment property or moving into your new dream home - while keeping you informed every step of the way. My goal is to give you such a positive experience, I naturally become your ?Broker for Life?.   If you have an existing property loan, I'd love to offer you a free home loan health check to ensure you're getting the right deal for your current situation. Appointments are at no cost to you! To book your appointment now, please call me on 0401 033 629. I look forward to speaking with you!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401033629

Email: samer.demerdash@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401033629

Email: samer.demerdash@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

Samer was fantastic. He helped my partner and I buy our first home. As first home buyers we were quite apprehensive and unsure of what to do when and how to go about it. Samer guided us through the whole process calmly and professionally. He was unfailingly polite, responsive and knowledgeable. We would recommend Samer to anyone without reservation.

Matthew Russell

Samer 'parachuted' in to help us when DIY mortgage fell over. He was prompt, responsive, and very effective in tailoring a home loan. I would have no qualms in recommending Samer as a mortgage broker, he even swung by on the day of settlement (bearing gifts) and wished us well! Very professional / 5 stars.

Mark Jones

Our broker Samer Demerdash made the experience quick, easy and enjoyable!He asked all the questions before we met, came prepared with options, saved us nearly $1000 month and had everything processed in days.. In short - he saved us time, money and made the process "stress-less"

Alex Mills

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.