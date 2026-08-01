Samrat Sthapit

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Samrat Sthapit, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome! I’m Samrat Sthapit, your dedicated mortgage and asset finance broker. Since launching my career in the industry in 2022, I have been passionately helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of homeownership and financial freedom.

With a keen focus on home loans and asset financing, I offer tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. My approach is straightforward and client-centered, ensuring a smooth and transparent process from application to approval. I am committed to providing personalized advice and the highest level of service to ensure you make informed financial decisions.

Whether you're buying your first home, looking to invest in property, or need financing for personal or business assets, I am here to guide you every step of the way. Let's work together to make your financial goals a reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61401177504

Email: samrat.sthapit@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401177504

Email: samrat.sthapit@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Samrat did a fantastic job from start to finish. We have had bad experiences with brokers in the past but we have found one now that we will definitely use again. Thanks Samrat!

Alex W.

Samrat Sthapit was recently assigned to my Home Loan application and I cannot express enough how helpful and knowledgeable Samrat is in his area of expertise. He is very easy to approach and very patient in helping explain situations that the common person such as myself are having trouble understanding. I was constantly impressed by the level of effort he tirelessly put in, including after-hours when I was not expecting him to still be working. I highly recommend Samrat Sthapit, particularly First Home Buyers who are new at this sort of thing.

Ty B.

My experience with our mortgage broker Samrat Sthapit has been exceptional. He secured us a fantastic rate, simplified the complex paperwork, and was always available to answer our questions. His professionalism and dedication truly set him apart. I couldn't be happier with the results. Highly recommended!"Such a passionate morgatge broker with positive attitude.

Geeta K.

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