Welcome, I'm Sana Hosseini, a senior mortgage broker with Aussie South Yarra servicing South Yarra, Prahran, Armadale, Toorak, and Melbourne City. I don't just work locally but I'm always just around the corner for home loan assistance at our store at 135 Toorak Road, South Yarra in Melbourne. It's easy for me to meet you, at the Aussie South Yarra store or at a place and time that is convenient for you in Melbourne.

I am fully qualified Credit Advisor with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and ranked as an Elite Mortgage broker for 12 years in a row, which means the Melbourne mortgage broking service you receive from me is professional, timely, and completely confidential.

Being a Tax Accountant previously, I enjoy working through payslips and tax returns of medical workforce and self-employed customers with my clients to ensure we're maximising their options. Did I mention that my Melbourne mortgage broker appointments with you are FREE!

So give me a call to arrange an appointment. As a Melbourne Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Broker, I bring all of lending tools with me including Aussie Home Loans' Toolbox software. Toolbox is Aussie Home Loans' unique mortgage broking home loan comparison software that is constantly updated with the latest rates and loan offers from a range of lenders including the BIG 4 banks daily. This ensures you don't miss out on any new Melbourne rates or special deals from the mortgage lenders we represent.

After filling in an application, as an Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Broker in Melbourne, I can help you arrange a letter of Pre-approval from the lender you have selected. This conditional approval, many Melbourne customers find, can give you an edge when negotiating your best deal with Melbourne real estate agents. Our Melbourne mortgage broking team will follow up the valuation and loan with the lender for you and advise you as soon as your application has attained unconditional home loan approval and finally settled when you get keys!

It's important that your home loan application experience; is as painless and stress-free as possible while ensuring that you achieve the right home loan for your needs. The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business and I'm proud to acknowledge that Melbourne customer satisfaction is our highest priority.

Aussie Home Loans Melbourne also has full commercial accreditation so if you are looking at buying a Melbourne commercial property, buying an existing Melbourne business, would like start-up capital and need an Aussie Mortgage Broker in South Yarra, Prahran, Armadale, Toorak and Melbourne City or you just want to grow your existing business, we can also help.

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