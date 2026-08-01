Sandra Sanches

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Epping

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Sandra Sanches, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Sandra Sanches, a mortgage broker at Aussie Epping.

Buying a home or refinancing should be exciting, not overwhelming. As a fully accredited mortgage broker with Aussie Epping, I help clients find the right loan solution while making the process simple, stress-free and easy to understand.

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing to secure a better rate, accessing equity, investing in property, or building, I'll work with you to find a loan that suits your goals and financial situation.

I believe every client deserves honest advice, clear communication and personalised service. I'll take the time to understand what's important to you, compare loan options from a wide range of lenders, explain everything in plain English and support you from application right through to settlement and beyond.

Many of my clients come from referrals because they know I'll always put their interests first and provide ongoing support long after their loan has settled.

If you're wondering whether you're paying too much on your current home loan, thinking about buying your next property, or simply want expert guidance, I'd love to help.

Get in touch today on 0415 545 838 or Sandra.Sanches@aussie.com.au to arrange an obligation-free chat. My service comes at no cost to you in most residential lending scenarios.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Epping 3076

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Mon, 10 August, 3:15AM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: +61415545838

    Email: sandra.sanches@aussie.com.au

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    Phone: +61415545838

    Email: sandra.sanches@aussie.com.au

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