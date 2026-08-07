Sanjay Khanna

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Sanjay Khanna, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been an Aussie Mortgage Broker for over 4 years and one of the best things about this is job is being able to help so many clients turn their dreams into a reality! My commitment to you is to provide you with high customer service. I will walk you through the process of finding the right home loan to best suit their needs. From assessing how much you can borrow, to what your repayments will be; through to correctly filling out and lodging the application forms - and then finally witnessing you owing your dream home. As a fully accredited broker, I also highly specialise in helping investors structure their investment property requirements be it splitting, partial fix/variable, line of credit and the ability to maximise your investment needs with very little outlay of your own funds.

Happy with my service? Write a review https://g.page/r/CX_xr-syULYPEBE/review

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AussieSanjayKhanna

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/?trk=guest_homepage-basic_google-one-tap-submit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aussiesanjaykhanna/

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM-7:30 PM

Phone: +61425794911

Email: sanjay.khanna@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61425794911

Email: sanjay.khanna@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

I can't recommend Sanjay and Aussie Home Loans enough! I've dealt with a few mortgage brokers over time, but none of which come close to Sanjay - he was very responsive, even over weekends and would always have a solution in mind whenever he found any problems. He got us a great deal and he'll always be my first point of call when I'm looking at home loans in the future. Thanks again Sanjay

Nick Moore

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