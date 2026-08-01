Sara Edwards

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Mildura

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Sara Edwards, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m your go-to Broker for navigating the mortgage market simply and easily. With 5 years of experience as a licensed finance broker at Aussie Home Loans Mildura, I’m here to make your finance journey straightforward and stress-free. Whether it’s your first home, second home, renovating or relocating, I’ll support you in person or virtually to achieve your goals. Based in Mildura, I work with clients throughout Sunraysia and Australia wide. Using Aussie's advanced platform, I compare thousands of loans in minutes to find the right fit. From fixed and variable home loan rates, refinancing, investment property loans, guarantor loans, low doc and interest-only loans, through to asset finance and commercial lending, I provide expert, tailored service and support from application to settlement and beyond.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 3:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Irymple 3498
  • Mildura 3500

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 3:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0400 599 848

Email: sara.edwards@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 0400 599 848

Email: sara.edwards@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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