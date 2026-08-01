Sarma Nemani

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Tarneit

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Sarma Nemani, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome! As your local Aussie Broker, I can help you have peace of mind for your valuable purchase. Provide a tailored home loan solution to suit's your needs from our panel of lenders. I believe in values and respect for my customers. I create strong working relationships with trust and honesty, to share knowledge with all my customers. I am patient and listen carefully to all my customers for their needs, and requirements and welcome their opinions to work towards a collective solution.  Our panel of lenders gives me a high scope to get your home loan across the line. If you walk into a bank, you are subject to their individual credit policies. As an Aussie Broker, I have access to multiple banks? policies. What one bank may not do; another may do. Aussie can compare all the options in a matter of minutes. This means you can be assured you are getting the right deal. I completely understand the stress of buying your first home.I aim to take out the stress and hassle by leading you through the process step by step and updating you on the progress and ensure that the process is efficient and on time. I am available at any time for your convenience, and an appointment is at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Tarneit 3029

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: +61452454099

    Email: sarma.nemani@aussie.com.au

    Phone: +61452454099

    Email: sarma.nemani@aussie.com.au

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.