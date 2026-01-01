Scott Adams

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Scott Adams, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each and every one of my customers to remove the stress of finance.

Whether you are buying your first home, building your portfolio or refinancing your current home loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right product and loan structure to suit your needs and best interests.

One of the key components of my service is working with you to decide which lender and product out of Aussie's extensive panel, including all major lenders, is right for you. I have over 14 years of experience as a broker with Aussie and during that time I have worked to establish a solution suitable for everybody from first-home buyers to seasoned investors with large portfolios.

Together we will work through what your needs and goals are going forward and I will communicate with you, the lender, and any other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one.

I look forward to talking to you soon. Please follow the link to my Facebook page to read more reviews and testimonials from my customers.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61466666100

Email: scott.adams@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61466666100

Email: scott.adams@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Buying and selling a home is a stressful affair! There are so many questions, issues and challenges to work through. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have had Scott Adams as our guide throughout the whole process. He gave us excellent and comprehensive advice about our mortgage, answered all our questions clearly and quickly (even answering emails before going into surgery!), he speedily produced reports for properties in which we had flagged an interest, and came to our home on several occasions to go through the loan options and documents. His professionalism, knowledge and humour was of immense help to us and it?s not an exaggeration to say that Scott helped to make the whole process of purchasing a new home bearable. We cannot praise Scott too highly; he is unfailingly patient, calm, accommodating and helpful and we would have no hesitation in recommending Scott to anyone in need of an excellent mortgage broker.

Michelle M

I met with Scott almost 2 years before we bought our last home. Scott kept in touch even though we didn't do business in a long time. When the right opportunity came up, Scott collected all our information, asked all the right questions, put everything on a spreadsheet and with a fair degree of analysis, shared his thoughts. He showed us a couple of options, discussed pros and cons including lender profiles, risks, etc. I work for a bank and am eligible to staff benefits - including a discounted rate for home loans. Even in my position, Scott recommendations were more competitive and saved us significant money. At the end, he got all the paperwork, liaised with the real state people and solicitors again saving us a lot of time and effort. Scott went above and beyond our expectations, he was flexible, helpful and knowledgeable. I will definitely use his services again if the opportunity arises. Well done Aussie for having people like him and delivering on your promises!!

Miguel C

We engaged Scott after researching Aussie Home Loans online. We were paying a lot in rent and wanted to know whether we could purchase a property based on our current Visas, how much we could borrow, and what the overall fees would be.Scott went above and beyond. He conducted an evening appointment to accommodate our work, then proceeded to provide us with all of the information we needed, in a language we understood. We didn't purchase a property straight away, it was some months after that we finally began looking but Scott checked in with us every other monthto see how we were getting on and if there was anything he could help with. When we did find a place, everything was processed in a quick and efficient manner, Scott kept us updated at all times. We have referred many of our friends to Scott as we were so impressed.

Danielle D

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