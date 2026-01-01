Scott Adams

I am passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each and every one of my customers to remove the stress of finance.

Whether you are buying your first home, building your portfolio or refinancing your current home loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right product and loan structure to suit your needs and best interests.

One of the key components of my service is working with you to decide which lender and product out of Aussie's extensive panel, including all major lenders, is right for you. I have over 14 years of experience as a broker with Aussie and during that time I have worked to establish a solution suitable for everybody from first-home buyers to seasoned investors with large portfolios.

Together we will work through what your needs and goals are going forward and I will communicate with you, the lender, and any other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one.

I look forward to talking to you soon. Please follow the link to my Facebook page to read more reviews and testimonials from my customers.