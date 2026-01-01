Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Buying and selling a home is a stressful affair! There are so many questions, issues and challenges to work through. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have had Scott Adams as our guide throughout the whole process. He gave us excellent and comprehensive advice about our mortgage, answered all our questions clearly and quickly (even answering emails before going into surgery!), he speedily produced reports for properties in which we had flagged an interest, and came to our home on several occasions to go through the loan options and documents. His professionalism, knowledge and humour was of immense help to us and it?s not an exaggeration to say that Scott helped to make the whole process of purchasing a new home bearable. We cannot praise Scott too highly; he is unfailingly patient, calm, accommodating and helpful and we would have no hesitation in recommending Scott to anyone in need of an excellent mortgage broker.
Michelle M
I met with Scott almost 2 years before we bought our last home. Scott kept in touch even though we didn't do business in a long time. When the right opportunity came up, Scott collected all our information, asked all the right questions, put everything on a spreadsheet and with a fair degree of analysis, shared his thoughts. He showed us a couple of options, discussed pros and cons including lender profiles, risks, etc. I work for a bank and am eligible to staff benefits - including a discounted rate for home loans. Even in my position, Scott recommendations were more competitive and saved us significant money. At the end, he got all the paperwork, liaised with the real state people and solicitors again saving us a lot of time and effort. Scott went above and beyond our expectations, he was flexible, helpful and knowledgeable. I will definitely use his services again if the opportunity arises. Well done Aussie for having people like him and delivering on your promises!!
Miguel C
We engaged Scott after researching Aussie Home Loans online. We were paying a lot in rent and wanted to know whether we could purchase a property based on our current Visas, how much we could borrow, and what the overall fees would be.Scott went above and beyond. He conducted an evening appointment to accommodate our work, then proceeded to provide us with all of the information we needed, in a language we understood. We didn't purchase a property straight away, it was some months after that we finally began looking but Scott checked in with us every other monthto see how we were getting on and if there was anything he could help with. When we did find a place, everything was processed in a quick and efficient manner, Scott kept us updated at all times. We have referred many of our friends to Scott as we were so impressed.
Danielle D