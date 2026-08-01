G’day! I’m Scott Bolton - Joint Owner of Aussie Manuka & Aussie Dickson

As the joint owner of Aussie Manuka and Aussie Dickson, I’m passionate about helping Canberrans make confident, informed property decisions. Whether it’s buying your first home, upgrading, investing, or refinancing, our mission is to make the home loan journey simple, personal, and stress-free.

I started my small business career right here in Canberra in 1991, running multiple franchises before taking my experience abroad across Southeast Asia, New Zealand, and South Africa. In 2003, I returned home to open a Wizard Home Loans branch in Manuka, which became part of the Aussie network in 2006.

I’ve proudly served as an ACT/NSW Council Member for the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) from 2007 to 2009, later joining the MFAA Board from 2016 to 2018. Today, I sit on the Aussie Franchise Council, helping shape the future direction of our national franchise network.

We opened Aussie Dickson in March 2021 — perfectly positioned in the heart of Dickson’s lively retail precinct — complementing our established Aussie Manuka branch. Together, these locations allow us to help customers across Canberra find, buy, and own their dream homes.

Our dedicated team includes:

Catherine Bi – Home Loan Specialist, bilingual in English and Chinese, helping clients navigate the lending process with ease.

Christine – Client Services Lead, fluent in multiple languages, ensuring every client receives friendly, efficient support from start to finish.

At Aussie Dickson, we assist all types of customers — from first home buyers and investors to upgraders, refinancers, and those navigating separation or SMSF loans.

Our Full-Service Property Journey – Find, Buy, Own

At Aussie Dickson, we make your property goals simple with our full-service approach:

Find: Expert home loan advice and comparison to secure the right finance option.

Buy: Access to our Aussie Buyers Agent service to help you identify and secure the ideal property in a competitive market.

Own: Support with Aussie Conveyancing to ensure a smooth and stress-free transaction.

If you’re selling to buy, we’ve got that covered too with:

Aussie Sellers Assist – a structured, independent process to help you select the best local agent.

Aussie Bridit – designed to help downsizers and homeowners buy and sell seamlessly.

We also provide a free home loan health check to make sure your loan remains competitive and suited to your goals.

If you’re ready to start your home ownership journey, book a free appointment with us or download the Aussie app below. We look forward to helping you — and your family — achieve your property dreams.

Your property journey starts here — and the best part? Appointments with us are completely free.

Visit Aussie Dickson today and let’s make your property goals happen.

Drop into Aussie Dickson today, call us at 02 6130-0542, or email dickson@aussie.com.au to arrange an appointment.

Download the Aussie phone app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=au.com.aussie.app

Visit Aussie Manuka today and let’s make your property goals happen.

Drop into Aussie Manuka today, call us at 02 62 952 470, or email manuka@aussie.com.au to arrange an appointment.

Download the Aussie phone app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=au.com.aussie.app