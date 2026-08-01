Scott West

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Taigum

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Scott West, Aussie Team Member

About me

With close to 20 years’ experience and strong local expertise, I proudly support clients in Taigum, Chermside, the surrounding suburbs — and right across Australia. I know the lending landscape inside out, and I’m committed to making the process clear, simple, and tailored to you.

My passion is helping clients understand their options by bringing expert knowledge of loan products from both major banks and specialised lenders. I take a genuine interest in your goals, ensuring you feel informed and confident at every step while securing the most suitable lending solution for your needs.

You’ll be supported throughout the entire journey — not just by me, but also by our experienced settlement and retention team, who are here to assist during the process and long after settlement.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Fitzgibbon 4018
  • Taigum 4018
  • Aspley 4034
  • Carseldine 4034
  • Bracken Ridge 4017
  • Chermside 4032
  • Chermside Centre 4032
  • Chermside South 4032

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0404889901

Email: scott.west@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0404889901

Email: scott.west@aussie.com.au

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