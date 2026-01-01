Sean Bachmann

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Sean Bachmann, Aussie Team Member

About me

As your local Aussie broker, I deliver lending solutions to the needs of first home buyers, homeowners and investors across the Sunshine Coast and surrounds. With access to thousands loans from our panel of over  20 lenders^ I am here to help find a tailored solution to suit your needs. Your satisfaction from initial enquiry to long after settlement is my priority. An appointment is free and I'd love to assist you, give me a call today on 0407585434

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61407585434

Email: sean.bachmann@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61407585434

Email: sean.bachmann@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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