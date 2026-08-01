Sean Greene

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Lane Cove

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Sean Greene, Aussie Team Member

About me

Testimonials: Read what others have to say about us   Thank you for visiting my page. I'm Sean Greene, your local mortgage broker at Aussie Lane Cove. I am accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and I hold a Diploma of Financial Services. I always aim to exceed my client's expectations and I am focused on helping you find the right loan product to suit your needs. I am available to see you in our office at Lane Cove - during and after work hours. I'm also able to meet you outside the office, at a time and place that suits you.  We specialise in mortgages for property purchases including: first home buyers, up-graders, investors, refinances, equity release and re-mortgaging . We also do consolidation loans, loan increases/top-ups, bridging loans, loans for non-Australian residents, self-employed, land and construction loans. Aussie also offers a range of general insurance products such as building, home and contents, Landlords and Vehicle insurance etc Get in touch with me on 0415 393 914 or email:  sean.greene@aussie.com.au 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Lane Cove 2066
  • Lane Cove West 2066
  • Linley Point 2066
  • Longueville 2066
  • Riverview 2066
  • Lane Cove North 2066
  • Lane Cove National Park 2067

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61415393914

Email: sean.greene@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61415393914

Email: sean.greene@aussie.com.au

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