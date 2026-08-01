Sebastian Newman

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Sebastian Newman, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'm Sebastian Newman and it's my job to get you to where you want to be. There are thousands of loan options out there, from home, car, business and more, it’s no wonder why it’s so tricky finding that right one. That's where I can help. With a young family of my own, I understand how much financial decision can affect your family. As a Finance Broker, I can access hundreds of home loans from over a two dozen lenders. Using Aussie's exclusive Platform software, I'll rank loans from the banks based on your borrowing needs. From there we assess the shortlist for the right deal for your needs. I'll even liaise between you and the bank to streamline the paperwork process. What's more, my services won't cost you a thing. I'm fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and I hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking). So, you know you're in safe hands. Best of all, you can get in contact with me 7 days a week, at a time and place convenient for you. Phone me on 0499 006 223 or email me Sebastian.Newman@Aussie.com.au. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • First Home Buyers
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Nathan 4111
  • Holland Park West 4121
  • Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Upper Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Wishart 4122
  • Griffith University 4111
  • Toohey Forest Conservation Park 4111

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61499006223

Email: sebastian.newman@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61499006223

Email: sebastian.newman@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

Very professional, Sebastian explained the whole process thoroughly so I understood exactly what I needed to do to purchase my dream home. It just took one phone call to change my life. A very big thank you for all your help, Sebastian.

Dee Somes

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.