Selvi Sugiharto

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Campbelltown

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Selvi Sugiharto, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Selvi Sugiharto. I have worked in the Finance and Mortgage industry for 13 years. I have a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Brokerage and a Bachelor in Accounting. I have previously worked as an Accountant for more than 10 years overseas and in Australia. Then, I followed my desire to become a Mortgage Broker so that I can provide help to those who need it. I have 2 investment properties and plan to have more. I want to help you gain the opportunity to increase your wealth and will do it by providing you information and guidance in a professional, friendly and flexible manner. I am more than happy to answer all your questions with no cost. Our mission at Aussie is to provide you with the requirements, options and benefits for a loan. I will guide you through every step from beginning to end. To explore what's best for you, please feel free to contact me any time. I can visit you and chat at your convenient place and time.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ambarvale 2560
  • Blair Athol 2560
  • Bradbury 2560
  • Campbelltown 2560
  • Englorie Park 2560
  • Glen Alpine 2560
  • Woodbine 2560

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Phone: +61450963622

Email: selvi.sugiharto@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61450963622

Email: selvi.sugiharto@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Selvi at Aussie Campbelltown made the experience very easy and straightforward, told me exactly what I needed to provide and most importantly updated me regularly on the application process.

Donna H

We're really grateful to Selvi for all the good stuff she's told us and all the guidance and advice. It's great to know her and we're really thankful for all that she's done for us.

Lithika V

Selvi came to our home and she explained everything that we would need and we thought she was fantastic.

Natalie S

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