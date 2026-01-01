Serge Scekic

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Balgowlah

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Serge Scekic, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for taking the time to read my personal profile. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be a time consuming experience. My role as your Aussie broker is to provide different mortgage options available to you so you have the confidence to purchase your dream home or investment property. With access to Aussie's large panel of banks and lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find you a suitable loan. As the Principal of Aussie Brookvale, my main interest is ensuring my customers have a positive experience during the application process. After 15 years in the industry and having received the MPA top 100 brokers award from 2009 until today, my experience has provided me with the knowledge to know which loans could be suitable for the right people. Get in touch today by phone: 0433 168 476  or by email:  Serge.Scekic@aussie.com.au  so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there. Ready to chat now or not sure, either way I'd be happy to talk to you about your needs. Follow Serge Scekic on Facebook

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Balgowlah 2093
  • Balgowlah Heights 2093
  • Curl Curl 2096
  • Manly 2095
  • Manly Vale 2093
  • North Balgowlah 2093

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433168476

Email: serge.scekic@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61433168476

Email: serge.scekic@aussie.com.au

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