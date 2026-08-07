Shaheen Forouzandeh

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Merrylands

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Shaheen Forouzandeh, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello and welcome!

For almost 25 years, I've been passionately dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of all types of finance. My extensive hands-on mortgage broking expertise, complemented by a qualification in financial planning and experience into the construction industry, means I bring a truly deep level of understanding and insight to every conversation.

As an Aussie Franchisee since 2004, our core mission has always been simple: to ensure the integrity of our service empowers you with the best financial position possible to achieve your needs and objectives. We're also committed to continuously helping you uncover opportunities to build greater wealth in the property market—a commitment proudly evidenced in the testimonials of our valued customers.

In our office, we genuinely believe in treating every client like family. In fact, with family members on our team, this fosters a nurturing environment where your best interests are always paramount. We're driven by the desire to significantly improve your circumstances and help you thrive, rather than simply focusing on profit. Furthermore, I'm personally committed to the ongoing growth and development of our entire broker team, ensuring you always receive top-tier advice, service, and support. To better serve our diverse community, we also offer assistance in bilingual languages including Persian, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and others.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Holroyd 2142
  • Merrylands 2160

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414326606

Email: shaheen.forouzandeh@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61414326606

Email: shaheen.forouzandeh@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Following the birth of our daughter, our Aussie team delivered the revised paperwork to the hospital for us to sign. And in the lead up to her birth, Shaheen came to our home for meetings so I didn't have to make the trek into the office. Thanks Aussie! Nicole Saccaro

Nicole Saccaro

They were the only lender to actually make getting a loan possible.With out the help of Shaheen Forouzandeh and his team at Aussie Home Loans my dreams would never come to reality. Keith Mead

Keith Mead

Help arrived, to our surprisein the form of our broker Shane.Clueless were we, helpful was he,you bet we will see him again!We will be forever grateful to Shane for his help purchasing our first home. As first time buyers we were nervous and unsure of how to get the best home loan for us. He took away the stress involved with dealing with the banks and we were able to enjoy searching for the right home. We have no hesitation in recommending Shane to others and love the Aussie brand. Naomi Marshall

Naomi Marshall

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