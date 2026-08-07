About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Holroyd 2142
- Merrylands 2160
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Following the birth of our daughter, our Aussie team delivered the revised paperwork to the hospital for us to sign. And in the lead up to her birth, Shaheen came to our home for meetings so I didn't have to make the trek into the office. Thanks Aussie! Nicole Saccaro
Nicole Saccaro
They were the only lender to actually make getting a loan possible.With out the help of Shaheen Forouzandeh and his team at Aussie Home Loans my dreams would never come to reality. Keith Mead
Keith Mead
Help arrived, to our surprisein the form of our broker Shane.Clueless were we, helpful was he,you bet we will see him again!We will be forever grateful to Shane for his help purchasing our first home. As first time buyers we were nervous and unsure of how to get the best home loan for us. He took away the stress involved with dealing with the banks and we were able to enjoy searching for the right home. We have no hesitation in recommending Shane to others and love the Aussie brand. Naomi Marshall
Naomi Marshall