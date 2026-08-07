Shailey Narang

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Shailey Narang, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am qualified Mortgage Broker, a registered member of Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) with accreditation of large panel of banks and lenders in Australia. If you are looking for a first home, upgrading your home, investment property, refinancing or debt consolidation, you have come to the right page. I can assist you in achieving your objectives by providing the most suitable loan for you and great customer experience by making your home loan journey as smooth, stress-free and comfortable as possible. As an Aussie broker, I have an availability of tailor-made software to choose the most appropriate lender options for you based your current needs and objectives. The best part is this will be a personalised and professional service at no cost to you. My priority is to ensure that I provide a smooth process and positive experience in your home loan journey. Get in touch with me today on 0421 521 892 or email  shailey.narang@aussie.com.au  to book a free appointment. It's better with an Aussie Mortgage Broker.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421521892

Email: shailey.narang@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421521892

Email: shailey.narang@aussie.com.au

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