Shane Pollard

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Shane Pollard, Aussie Team Member

About me

Looking for an obligation free assessment? Please feel free to contact me anytime to arrange an appointment. As an Aussie Mortgage Adviser I can help you to achieve your dreams and help avoid a sometimes stressful and time consuming experience. My mobile number is 0401 016 122 and my email address is Shane.Pollard@aussie.com.au. Working with the Aussie Mortgage Market allows me to access the largest mobile mortgage "supermarket", with hundreds of loans from the major banks and other lenders, including Aussie. With the help of leading edge technology, I am able to provide you with what we think are the best loans available in today's market place. My personal goal is to listen and understand your needs, provide highly professional and competent advice, find the best solutions and help you select the loan product that would match your needs best. I will assist you during the application process through to settlement making the whole process as easy and hassle free as possible for you. Best of all, is all this excellent service comes with the convenience of facilitating the process from home.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401016122

Email: shane.pollard@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61401016122

Email: shane.pollard@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.