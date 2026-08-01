Shane Van Ruth

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Yarra Valley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Shane Van Ruth, Aussie Team Member

About me

After over twenty years in the electrical retail industry and seven years in retail banking, making the move into my own business with Aussie was a natural step for me. Aussie's excellent mortgage software helps me do the legwork for you and can search through hundreds of loans from Australia's leading lenders. I take pride in helping customers with various kinds of lending including, -Residential loans. -Investment loans. -Construction and renovation. -Refinancing.  -Debt consolidation. -General Insurance I've love to chat, contact me to book a free appointment today.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 4:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Chirnside Park 3116
  • Croydon North 3136
  • Lilydale 3140

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 4:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408317982

Email: shane.vanruth@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61408317982

Email: shane.vanruth@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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