Shane Williams

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Launceston

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Shane Williams, Aussie Team Member

About me

Works at Aussie Launceston Store at 162 Charles Street, Launceston TAS 7250 on (03) 6337 3333

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Breadalbane 7258
  • Kings Meadows 7249
  • Norwood 7250
  • Prospect 7250
  • Prospect Vale 7250
  • Punchbowl 7249
  • Relbia 7258
  • St Leonards 7250

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61491939801

Email: shane.williams@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61491939801

Email: shane.williams@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.