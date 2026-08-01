Shaun Brodison

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Bunbury 6230
- Carey Park 6230
- Davenport 6230
- East Bunbury 6230
- Eaton 6232
- Glen Iris 6230
- Millbridge 6232
- Pelican Point 6230
Monday: 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
Tuesday: 7:30 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 7:30 AM-2:00 PM
Thursday: 7:30 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 7:30 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Shaun has been exceptionally patient and helpful with assisting me on the refinance of my existing investment property and with purchasing a new home. His knowledge and efficiency has helped immensely during the whole process. I would highly recommend Aussies services.
After having seen Aussie ads on TV I decided to call into the Bunbury Office. Having no appointment I was unsure of my welcome but was met by a very obliging staff member who proceeded to outline home loan options for me. I have never had such great service in this area of finance and he made the whole process from start to finish extremely easy. I would thoroughly recommend Aussie (especially the Bunbury Branch) to anyone who needs financial advice.
Hello our names are Craig and Vicki our friend Shaun from Aussie help us get in to our first home. Shaun will help you to get into the house that you want. We were having problems getting into our first home and Shaun did his magic and got us into our home. We appreciate everything that AUSSIE HOME LOAN did for us. If it was not for Aussie Home Loan we would still be trying to get in our first home. Shaun from Aussie explained everything to us, and if we needed Shaun, he was there for us which was great for us, and anyone whom goes through them. And if we go to bought another place we would go back to Aussie Home Loan as they are good. Thank you to Shaun and Jay at Aussie Home Loans in Bunbury you guys are great. Regards