Shrinkhla Narula

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Rowville

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Shrinkhla Narula, Aussie Team Member

About me

Are all the home loan options overwhelming you? You are not alone! It can be very confusing looking for and comparing home loans. I am your local lending expert at Aussie Keysborough, Rowville and Knox and it will be my pleasure to assist you. If you are a first home buyer, refinancer, property investor, or upgrader, let’s chat.

Through our state of the art system, I have access to hundreds of loan options, including the big four banks, second tier as well as non confirming lenders and my goal is to understand your needs and help you source the most appropriate loan for YOU!

I have over 10 years of experience and knowledge to share and it will be my pleasure to make your home loan journey stress free and enjoyable. Much of my business is through referrals from happy customers which is testament to the exceptional customer service I deliver to all my clients.

Also adept at commercial loans, SMSF loans and Asset finance, I can provide a one stop solution, for all your lending needs.

For an obligation free appointment, contact me on 0402 592 457 or email me on shrinkhla.narula@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Aspendale Gardens 3195
  • Braeside 3195
  • Keysborough 3173
  • Waterways 3195
  • Rowville 3178
  • Wantirna 3152
  • Wantirna South 3152

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM

Thursday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM

Friday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday: 8:45 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402592457

Email: shrinkhla.narula@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61402592457

Email: shrinkhla.narula@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Dealing with Aussie Home Loans at Knox and specifically with Shrinkhla has been a genuine pleasure since day 1! She has provided exceptional service and great advice throughout the whole application process, very prompt and always ready to give an answer to any queries (no matter what time of day). I wouldn't recommend anyone else. Very kind and professional.

michelle morales

What a great experience it has been working with Shrinkhla and Nari at Aussie Home Loans Knox!!! Being first time buyers, it was difficult finding the right mortgage but Shrinkhla was very helpful and was able to get us a great rate. We are based in Sydney, but this didn't get in the way at all and we were even able to settle whilst we were overseas thanks to Shrinkhla's organisation. Since then, Shrinkhla has always been a phone call or email away, always gets back to us on the same day, and has always been able to negotiate a cheaper rate for us. Could not recommend Shrinkhla more if you are looking for a mortgage.

Aanand Patel

I had the benefit of working with Shrinkhla who was relentless with the banks and worked tirelessly on my behalf to secure the right structures, the right loans and ultimately saved me in excess of $7000 per year. I plan on having an ongoing and long term relationship for my investments and debt structuring.

Hish Fernando

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.