Shrinkhla Narula

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
Areas I service
- Aspendale Gardens 3195
- Braeside 3195
- Keysborough 3173
- Waterways 3195
- Rowville 3178
- Wantirna 3152
- Wantirna South 3152
Monday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM
Thursday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM
Friday: 9:15 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday: 8:45 AM-1:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Dealing with Aussie Home Loans at Knox and specifically with Shrinkhla has been a genuine pleasure since day 1! She has provided exceptional service and great advice throughout the whole application process, very prompt and always ready to give an answer to any queries (no matter what time of day). I wouldn't recommend anyone else. Very kind and professional.
michelle morales
What a great experience it has been working with Shrinkhla and Nari at Aussie Home Loans Knox!!! Being first time buyers, it was difficult finding the right mortgage but Shrinkhla was very helpful and was able to get us a great rate. We are based in Sydney, but this didn't get in the way at all and we were even able to settle whilst we were overseas thanks to Shrinkhla's organisation. Since then, Shrinkhla has always been a phone call or email away, always gets back to us on the same day, and has always been able to negotiate a cheaper rate for us. Could not recommend Shrinkhla more if you are looking for a mortgage.
Aanand Patel
I had the benefit of working with Shrinkhla who was relentless with the banks and worked tirelessly on my behalf to secure the right structures, the right loans and ultimately saved me in excess of $7000 per year. I plan on having an ongoing and long term relationship for my investments and debt structuring.
Hish Fernando