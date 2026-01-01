Shu Yamanashi

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Shu Yamanashi, Aussie Team Member

About me

Shu Yamanashi ? The Mortgage Broker You Can Rely Upon With decades of experience in the industry, I am your one stop guide when it comes to applying for a home loan. Thanks to the extensive knowledge and expertise that I hold, you can rest assured that you can get the home of your dreams, without having to face any hassles. Over the years, I have served many clients, understanding what customers want related to their dream homes and the vulnerability that exist behind their warm smiles. I recognise the fact that buying a home is an important decision to make, and thus, it requires true and accurate information about those lenders who can help you get the funds you need. With the professional counselling and support of Aussie?s toolbox software, together with a choice of products and services to go with your needs, Aussie can surely be the helping hand you are in search of! Being a part of the Aussie team since 2005, I have acquired all the proficiency that is needed to help people find the mortgage loan that they require. Irrespective of your needs related to property development Brisbane, I am always there to help you in a number of ways ? standing tall during your times of need. So, what are you waiting for? If you have a requirement for mortgage loan, be at peace with the fact that I have got your back! Contact myself at the earliest and make an informed decision to be a proud owner of a beautiful property. I?m enthusiastic, methodical and industrious.

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I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61403075598

Email: shu.yamanashi@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61403075598

Email: shu.yamanashi@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

By getting better deals in multiple investment houses -Netra Shu was awesome, he got us the money we wanted at a great rate. -Jason he got me a great deal on my mortgage and offers me advice and assistance whenever I contact him -Sue Shu was really helpful and took us on the journey to save for and buy our first home. We had no idea what to expect from the process and Shu took the time to really educate us on the process, our options, what we could do with our money and the current market. He made himself available both during work hours and on weekends to send us property reports and made us feel like we had the support we needed. He saved us by educating us and advising us to consider other options to ensure we were spending our money wisely and spending an amount that was comfortable for our circumstances. In the end we have a lovely first home that we are comfortable paying off while planning our wedding :) Thanks Shu!

Courtney Hance

By getting better deals in multiple investment houses.

Netra Gurung

We could buy a house because we have a chance to find Shu! A bank decide not to borrow many for us before we nearly have contract for the house. We felt in the dark, we found a house what we want, and we had a bank certificate for borrowing money. ?What for a bank????we thought. But we didn?t give up, we thought some broker help to find somewhere good place for us. We contact Shu immideatly, he called back immediately, then working very hard and quick for us. So we did paper work ASAP, pass to him! He found us to a bank , which we can borrow more money than before the refused bank. Fortunately we got the house, and still Shu is keeping touch with us. Really really recommended! If people want to buy a property, just go to Aussie broker, less stress and we save moneys and time!

Hitomi Saeki

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