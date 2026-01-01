Shu Yamanashi

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
By getting better deals in multiple investment houses -Netra Shu was awesome, he got us the money we wanted at a great rate. -Jason he got me a great deal on my mortgage and offers me advice and assistance whenever I contact him -Sue Shu was really helpful and took us on the journey to save for and buy our first home. We had no idea what to expect from the process and Shu took the time to really educate us on the process, our options, what we could do with our money and the current market. He made himself available both during work hours and on weekends to send us property reports and made us feel like we had the support we needed. He saved us by educating us and advising us to consider other options to ensure we were spending our money wisely and spending an amount that was comfortable for our circumstances. In the end we have a lovely first home that we are comfortable paying off while planning our wedding :) Thanks Shu!
Courtney Hance
By getting better deals in multiple investment houses.
Netra Gurung
We could buy a house because we have a chance to find Shu! A bank decide not to borrow many for us before we nearly have contract for the house. We felt in the dark, we found a house what we want, and we had a bank certificate for borrowing money. ?What for a bank????we thought. But we didn?t give up, we thought some broker help to find somewhere good place for us. We contact Shu immideatly, he called back immediately, then working very hard and quick for us. So we did paper work ASAP, pass to him! He found us to a bank , which we can borrow more money than before the refused bank. Fortunately we got the house, and still Shu is keeping touch with us. Really really recommended! If people want to buy a property, just go to Aussie broker, less stress and we save moneys and time!
Hitomi Saeki