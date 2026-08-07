Sidharth Singhal

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Sidharth Singhal, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a lending specialist with Aussie Home Loans. I look at debt in a completely unique way in order to challenge how my clients perceive their levels of debt. My goal is for you to enjoy life rather than be weighed down by mortgage stress, with a view to being debt-free. How is this achieved? Through a process of education and information. I will help you understand why your loan has been structured in a particular way and how you will pay it off. I also offer you options and give you access to over 25 different banks and lending institutions, plus I spend time helping you choose the best home loan for you.  Tell me about your borrowing needs. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402993545

Email: sidharth.singhal@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61402993545

Email: sidharth.singhal@aussie.com.au

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