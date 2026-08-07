Simon Bogle

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Simon Bogle, Aussie Team Member

About me

Choosing the right home loan can be complicated, time-consuming and stressful, even if you're doing it for the second or third time.   Luckily, a mortgage broker like me can assist!  I can help you identify the most suitable home loan, ensure your application is assessed in the best possible light and streamline the home loan process through to settlement. My service I can help you find the right home loan that suits your requirements without wasting time on unsuitable lenders and products, and using Aussie's mortgage comparison software, see how it stacks up against the other banks to make sure you're getting a good deal Once you've chosen your home loan, I prepare your application ensuring that it complies with the bank's guidelines thereby optimising prompt assessment and approval potential During the process, I manage all communications with the bank on your behalf and provide you with regular updates by phone, SMS or email - whatever suits you best I stay with you right up until moving day and to streamline the process I can liaise with the vendor's real estate agent and your solicitor/conveyancer too; I can also help organise government grants such as the First Home Owners Grant, if applicable While you're looking for the right property, I can provide access to customised market reports which include comparative sales information, local market analysis and value estimates for properties you're considering Why choose me? My end to end service puts you in a position to make informed decisions, secure competitive pricing and to have your loan arranged conveniently and easily. Additionally, I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance; I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA); I have a long list of satisfied clients - see some of their recent testimonials below; and I'm in my fourth year with Aussie helping first home buyers, investors and refinancers achieve their property ownership goals. Contact me on 0423 921 904 for a no obligation free appointment.  I'm a mobile broker so wherever you are in Sydney, I can meet you at your home or work, during business hours, in the evening or on the weekend. Or if you'd rather, I can meet you at an Aussie office. Testimonials "Thank you Simon for all your help. You have been fantastic!"  Paul. B & Lina. W, Auburn NSW, 2014 "Thanks Simon for all your help! We were very happy with the whole process" Skye Sloggett, Georges Hall NSW, 2014   Follow Simon Bogle on Facebook

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423921904

Email: simon.bogle@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61423921904

Email: simon.bogle@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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