Simon Tuckman

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Simon Tuckman, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a qualified Mortgage Broker with a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) registration and accreditations with over 25 leading lenders. I am a Senior Mobile Mortgage Broker based on the Southside of Brisbane, Queensland. I am passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each one of my customers to remove the stress of finance. I can help clients across Australia secure tailored loan solutions that suit their financial goals.

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans

  • Car Loan

  • Commercial Loans

  • Construction Loans

  • Debt Consolidation

  • First Home Buyers

  • Land Purchase

  • Pre-Approvals

  • Property Investment

  • Refinancing for a better deal

  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

 

Experience & Approach With over 15 years of experience in business development and client service, Simon is known for his meticulous attention to detail and strong rapport with clients. He partners with over 25 lenders to offer competitive options and personalized advice.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401516866

Email: simon.tuckman@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61401516866

Email: simon.tuckman@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.