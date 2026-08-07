Sohil Mahendru

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Geelong

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Sohil Mahendru, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Sohil, I share happiness with my customers and ensure that your lending needs are covered when working with me. My focus in order to achieve success, be it personal or professional activities, is helping you find the right product to suit your needs. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • East Geelong 3219
  • Geelong 3220
  • Geelong West 3218
  • Hamlyn Heights 3215
  • Manifold Heights 3218
  • North Geelong 3215

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61430101987

Email: sohil.mahendru@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61430101987

Email: sohil.mahendru@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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