Soula Triant

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Artarmon 2064
- Chatswood 2067
Monday: By Appointment
Tuesday: By Appointment
Wednesday: By Appointment
Thursday: By Appointment
Friday: By Appointment
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Absolutely without reservation, I recommend Soula to any wannabe mortgagee. My circumstances (especially being self employed) made my application very frustrating and complex. I certainly would not have made it through the hurdles without Soula. She followed up promptly and always returned messages promptly and went way beyond the call of duty to get my application through - and for that I am eternally grateful."
Mike & family, Strathfield.
Thank you so much for all your advice and assistance - we can't tell you how much we've appreciated it. It was really great to have the assistance of an experienced advisor who not only answered our myriad of questions on the process of buying our first home, but also provided invaluable information on aspects of the process that, despite all our research, we hadn't even considered! Thanks again.
Chris and John, Newtown
Many thanks for helping make our new home purchase such a good experience. It was obviously a bit daunting but it all went very smoothly thanks to your great work. It all started with your house call at 7pm on a Sunday night which got the ball rolling and helped us clinch our dream home. Thanks again.
Danny and Alexandra, Balmain.