Soula Triant

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Chatswood

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Soula Triant, Aussie Team Member

About me

You can call me anytime for a free, no obligation consultation to see if I can help you save thousands of dollars off your new or existing mortgage. Let me do the hard work for you If you're thinking of getting a property of your own, or refinancing, or buying a new investment property, then i can  help you find a great deal and one that suits your needs. What my customers have to say about the service I provided them is what I value the most. If you like what they have to say, please call me directly on 0410 310 664 or email me at soula.triant@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Artarmon 2064
  • Chatswood 2067

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61410310664

Email: soula.triant@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61410310664

Email: soula.triant@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Absolutely without reservation, I recommend Soula to any wannabe mortgagee. My circumstances (especially being self employed) made my application very frustrating and complex. I certainly would not have made it through the hurdles without Soula. She followed up promptly and always returned messages promptly and went way beyond the call of duty to get my application through - and for that I am eternally grateful."

Mike & family, Strathfield.

Thank you so much for all your advice and assistance - we can't tell you how much we've appreciated it. It was really great to have the assistance of an experienced advisor who not only answered our myriad of questions on the process of buying our first home, but also provided invaluable information on aspects of the process that, despite all our research, we hadn't even considered! Thanks again.

Chris and John, Newtown

Many thanks for helping make our new home purchase such a good experience. It was obviously a bit daunting but it all went very smoothly thanks to your great work. It all started with your house call at 7pm on a Sunday night which got the ball rolling and helped us clinch our dream home. Thanks again.

Danny and Alexandra, Balmain.

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