Stephen Dunn

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
Areas I service
- Nathan 4111
- Holland Park West 4121
- Mount Gravatt 4122
- Upper Mount Gravatt 4122
- Wishart 4122
- Griffith University 4111
- Toohey Forest Conservation Park 4111
Monday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM
Thursday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM
Friday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
We had a challenging combination of my mother (who is 60) and myself (a single parent) buying out my ex-husband. In spite of many hurdles put up by various banks Stephen helped us to get a fantastic loan with minimal fuss and practically no stress. I had worked on this with a different broker for 6 months with no luck so to have Stephen come in and effectively save the day was fantastic!
Anita
Stephen was able to secure us finance for our new build, whilst still allowing us to retain our existing investment properties. It was according to Stephen one of the most complex deals he had ever done, and also took a significant number of weeks to get it across the line with multiple lenders. Stephen never gave up, and worked hard to get us what we needed as the client. In the end though he was able to succeed in getting us a larger finance amount allowing us to complete our new property! Thanks again
Terrence
He has been amazing right from the start that was 2 years ago coming to our house that was 4hr round trip for him drive, because that suited us. Showed us if we pay our car off now we can put this money into the house this would mean we will pay the house off in 15 years. He is also always available if i send him a txt or i call he will get back to me with in the day even if it's a weekend. Stephen also knew that I wanted to get a puppy and worked out a way for us to afford to get one. This would have to be the best thing ever. His name is frank. My husband and I have been trying to start a family for the past 2 years and now with frank we have a family. He might be a dog but he is our baby and this would have to be the best advise I have ever gotten. So thank you Stephen for helping us start our family.
Justina