Stephen Franklin

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bull Creek

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Stephen Franklin, Aussie Team Member

About me

As an owner of Aussie Bull Creek, I'm dedicated to providing my customers with the ideal property investment and home loans possible. I provide you with all the tools you need to tailor the right loan for your property. I have an in depth knowledge of property purchases and refinance solutions, whether you're looking to purchase your first home, extend your property portfolio or looking to get your children into the market, I have all the experience you need to pay off your loan sooner and achieve your goals.   Aussie WA Emerging Store of the Year for 2014 Excellence Award Winner for 2015 MPA Young Gun Winner for 2015 MFAA Mortgage Credit Adviser Business of the Year 2015 Aussie WA Excellence Award Winner

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bull Creek 6149
  • Canning Vale 6155
  • Parkwood 6147
  • Queens Park 6107
  • East Rockingham 6168
  • Rockingham 6168
  • Safety Bay 6169
  • Shoalwater 6169

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417948746

Email: stephen.franklin@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417948746

Email: stephen.franklin@aussie.com.au

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