Stephen Lewis

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Stephen Lewis, Aussie Team Member

About me

I've been an Aussie Broker for 14 years, so theres not much I haven't seen

Talk to me about your specific scenario, as I'm passionate about finding a solution that best fits your needs.

I will work with you at ll times, and Project Manage your application

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61412744173

Email: stephen.lewis@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412744173

Email: stephen.lewis@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.