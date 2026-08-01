Stephen Sillett

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Raymond Terrace

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Stephen Sillett, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been a Mortgage Broker for 20 years and my passion is and always has been to assist young families into achieving Home ownership.

Having a large family myself and understand that everyone is different, and we all have different challenges in life.

I pride myself on my customer service and achieving the best outcome for each and every individual person.

We have over 20 lenders to choose from, and we make sure we find the best possible loan to suit your individual needs.

My service comes at no cost to you, but be rest assured I will be with you every step of your home ownership journey.

I am a member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and have a Diploma in Mortgage Broking

I would be honoured to assist you and your Family members achieve your Home ownership dreams.

I have a professional team who are always happy to assist

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Balickera 2324
  • Bobs Farm 2316
  • Brandy Hill 2324
  • Campvale 2318
  • Clarence Town 2321
  • Duckenfield 2321
  • Duns Creek 2321
  • Eagleton 2324

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61437828342

Email: stephen.sillett@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61437828342

Email: stephen.sillett@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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