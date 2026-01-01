Steve Lyons

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Steve Lyons, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Senior Aussie Broker and have been working with Aussie for past 27 years.

I have a wealth of finance experience to help you find the right loan package and lender for your needs.

I provide excellent personal service to each customer by keeping you fully informed of processes and procedures which ensures a positive borrowing experience and a lasting broker relationship.

A testament to my clients having a long term broker relationship with me, is that I am now assisting the children of my earlier clients with their home loans and borrowing needs. I am very proud of having maintained trusted and long lasting relationships with my clients and Aussie.

I look forward to working with you.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417378497

Email: steve.lyons@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417378497

Email: steve.lyons@aussie.com.au

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Aussie
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