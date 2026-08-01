Stretan Stojiljkovic

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Stretan Stojiljkovic, Aussie Team Member

About me

Experience the Aussie difference. Buying a property is one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make! So whether you're a first home buyer, investing in property, looking to save money on your existing mortgage, asset finance for equipment, or even pay off your loan quicker. Having access to over 20 leading lenders, with over 3000 loan products will save you time and effort. My job is to help navigate you through the process to ensure you feel comfortable and excited about buying your new home. I am passionate about helping you achieve your goals and aim to create an exceptional experience in doing so. My time is FREE to you and am happy to come to you to offer a personalised lending service at a professional level. I am with you throughout the process for all your current and future property finance needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414425448

Email: stretan.stojiljkovic@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61414425448

Email: stretan.stojiljkovic@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.