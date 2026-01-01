Subha Saha

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Subha Saha, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome, I'm Subha, a mortgage broker with Aussie servicing in Western Suburbs of Melbourne.  I don't just work locally, if you need any help regarding home loans, I'm always happy to help you whenever and wherever you need. I am fully qualified Associate Credit Advisor with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), which means the quality of service you receive from me is professional, timely and completely confidential. I have also completed my Bachelor of Banking and Finance from Monash, so I have a great idea of the industry.  As an Aussie Mortgage Broker, I bring all my mobile lending tools with me including Aussie's Toolbox software. Toolbox is Aussie's unique mortgage broking home loan comparison software that is constantly updated with the latest rates and loan offers from a range of lenders including the big 4 banks daily. This helps you stay up to date with new rates or special deals from the lenders we represent.  After filling in an application, I can help you arrange a letter of pre-approval from the lender you have selected. This conditional approval, many customers find, can give you an edge when negotiating your deal with real estate agents.  Once you find a home, I will follow up the valuation and loan with the lender for you and advise you when your application has attained unconditional home loan approval and finally settled when you get keys! It's important that your home loan application experience is as painless and stress-free as possible, while ensuring that you achieve the right home loan for your needs.  The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business and I'm proud to acknowledge that customer satisfaction is our highest priority. Aussie also have full commercial accreditation so if you are looking at buying a commercial property, buying an existing business, would like start-up capital and need an Aussie Mortgage Broker or you just want to grow your existing business, I can also help. Did I mention that an appointment with me is free? So give me a call to arrange a meeting with me today!

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61413811354

Email: subha.saha@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61413811354

Email: subha.saha@aussie.com.au

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