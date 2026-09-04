Sukhmeet Bajwa

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Shepparton

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Sukhmeet Bajwa, Aussie Team Member

About me

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Benalla 3672
  • Kialla 3631
  • Mooroopna 3629
  • Orrvale 3631
  • Shepparton 3630
  • Shepparton East 3631
  • Shepparton North 3631
  • Tatura 3616

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61469581340

Email: sukhmeet.bajwa@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61469581340

Email: sukhmeet.bajwa@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
Macquarie
ING
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