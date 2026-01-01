Sukhwant Singh

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Sukhwant Singh, Aussie Team Member

About me

Book your appointment today to enter The Great Aussie Giveaway for a chance to win a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Cruiser 🚙

Hi, I’m Sukhwant, your local Aussie Mortgage Broker — here to make your home loan journey simple, stress-free, and tailored to you.

Whether you're buying your first home, investing in property, or refinancing for a better deal, I’ll work with you every step of the way to make sure the loan suits your needs — not just today, but long-term. My approach is hands-on, honest, and focused on helping you make confident, informed decisions.

I work with a wide range of clients — from first home buyers to seasoned investors — and pride myself on delivering clear advice, great service, and real results. With access to a panel of over 20 leading lenders, I’ll help you compare thousands of loans to find the right one for your situation.

Backed by Aussie's powerful tools, national brand, and decades of experience in lending, I’m here to guide you through the process and keep things moving — from pre-approval to settlement and beyond.

Let’s chat about how I can help you reach your property goals.

📞 Call or text me on 0433 810 576 today to get started.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433810576

Email: sukhwant.malhi@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433810576

Email: sukhwant.malhi@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Sukhwant is an amazing agent. He helped us with the home loan and his patience and availability to provide the best customer service is commendable. I definitely recommend Sukhwant to others.

Sameena S.

Sukhwant was very professional in providing information regarding home loans. Helped me to choose affordable home loan. I found him to be efficient, easy to communicate and diligent in assisting me with the refinance process.

Girish P.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.