Sunny Katyal

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Sunny Katyal, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: Bringing over 10 years of extensive experience as both a dedicated Property Investor and Buyer’s Advocate, I provide a wealth of market knowledge and a client-first approach to every acquisition. I empower clients by translating their wealth creation strategy into actionable plans, providing comprehensive due diligence, and objective advice on market trends.​

Focus area: I specialize in Top Investment Grade properties, strategically identifying assets with clear micro or major development potential. Leveraging my property developer background, I deliver robust due diligence and expert feasibility analyses to maximize client value.​

Known for:​ I am known for meticulous due diligence, strategic precision, and an unwavering commitment to achieving superior outcomes for my clients. Recognizing property acquisition as a major financial decision, I provide transparent, data-backed counsel, empowering clients with the confidence and objective information necessary to navigate this significant commitment effectively.​

Outside of work​: Beyond the office, my time is dedicated to my two beautiful children or invested in wellness through regular sessions at my home gym. A keen explorer, I also relish the opportunity to travel and discover new places around the world.​

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I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61424238507

Email: sunny.katyal@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: +61424238507

Email: sunny.katyal@aussiehomes.com.au