Susan Elliott-Pink

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Tewantin

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Susan Elliott-Pink, Aussie Team Member

About me

Looking after customers wanting to get in their first home, buy their next home, or refinance their existing home loan. Its about finding solutions to assist customers in working their way through the mortgage world.  With access to over 20 leading lenders I can help you find the right loan.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 16 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Black Mountain 4563
  • Cooran 4569
  • Cooroibah 4565
  • Cooroy 4563
  • Cooroy Mountain 4563
  • Federal 4568
  • Lake Macdonald 4563
  • Pomona 4568

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 16 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61429569660

Email: susan.elliott-pink@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61429569660

Email: susan.elliott-pink@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.