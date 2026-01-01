Sushoban Luthra

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Sushoban Luthra, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome to my web page and thank you for your time. I have been in the Mortgage Finance business with Aussie since 2001. Before working with Aussie, I had a successful career in international Sales spanning 20 years. During this time I was working with a Dutch company and had to travel to Holland for training and accompanying clients to the head office in Bakel, Holland. I received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Woollongong University and lectured in Business Management for two years in Bangkok, Thailand. Before moving to AUSSIE, I managed a business in Sydney for more than 6 years where I received numerous awards for excellence in sales performance. Since moving to Aussie , I have successfully converted over 300 million dollars in home loans. I received the Achievement Award in 2009 from Aussie Home Loans for all round achievement. I have built up a large portfolio of clients many of whom have returned for subsequent loans. I value each customer and offer thorough and professional advice and support throughout the sales process. I see my strengths as being efficient, amiable, flexible and dedicated. I will assist you from the start of your enquiry until after settlement to make sure that everything is done smoothly and correctly. I will keep you informed at every stage of the loan process because I know how important it is to the client to be fully informed whether you are a first home buyer, an investor, refinancing or you just want to find out the best options available for your loan. In addition, Aussie now has even more loans available such as car loans and also motor vehicle and home and contents Insurance at very competitive prices. I will only be too happy to meet with you to discuss your loan or insurance needs at a time and place that is convenient to you and provide you with a professional and friendly service.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61409775352

Email: sushoban.luthra@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61409775352

Email: sushoban.luthra@aussie.com.au

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