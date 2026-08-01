Tama Wharepouri

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Kalamunda

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tama Wharepouri, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been with Aussie since 2005, starting in Queensland and moving to Western Australia in 2008. I will walk you through the process of finding the right home loan that suits your needs and provide excellent customer service along the way. As an accredited Mortgage broker I can assist: First Home Buyers Investment Buyers Renovators and Upgraders As well as: Refinancing to save money and time off your loan Person Loans Car Loans Car Insurance Home and Content Insurance My Mortgage Protection Policy Although I am based in Kalamunda, I can travel to meet you anywhere within the Perth Metropolitan area. Give me a call today to book a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Maida Vale 6057
  • Boya 6056
  • Piesse Brook 6076
  • Darlington 6070
  • Lesmurdie 6076
  • Hacketts Gully 6076
  • Kalamunda 6076
  • Helena Valley 6056

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423854583

Email: tama.wharepouri@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61423854583

Email: tama.wharepouri@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Tama helped us work our mortgage to be a lot more cost effective with paying less interest. Good work Tama!

Gemma Rae

Tama is fantastic, he?s helped us out a few times now and each time has been very easy and he has been extremely helpful. Thanks Tama.

Al Healy

Tama helped us find the best loan for our new house and made the move a lot easier. Thanks Tama!!!!

Melanie Wallis

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