Tania Luci

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tania Luci, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Tania Luci — your local mortgage expert based in Melbourne North. With over 10 years of experience in mortgage broking, I’ve had the privilege of helping countless individuals and families find the right home loan to suit their goals, lifestyles, and budgets.

As a proud local and mum with a young family, I understand the importance of securing a stable financial future and building a place to call home. I’m passionate about guiding my clients through every step of the home loan journey — from first-home buyers and refinancers to seasoned investors.

My approach is simple: honest advice, tailored solutions, and support you can count on. I’m here to make the mortgage process clear and stress-free, so you can focus on what matters most — achieving your property dreams.

Let’s chat about how I can help you make your next move with confidence.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402814996

Email: tania.luci@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61402814996

Email: tania.luci@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.