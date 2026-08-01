Tara Lilley

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Craigieburn

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tara Lilley, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Tara, Mortgage Broker at Aussie Craigieburn.

For over 5 years, I’ve been helping clients with all areas of residential lending, including first home purchases, refinancing, investment lending, upgrading, and construction loans.

I’m especially passionate about helping first home buyers feel comfortable and confident throughout the process. Buying your first home can feel exciting but also overwhelming at times, so I focus on keeping things simple, explaining everything clearly, and being there to answer questions every step of the way. I also help clients understand the government grants and first home buyer schemes available, and can work with those who aren’t quite ready to buy yet to create a plan towards home ownership.

Construction lending is another area I know well, both professionally and personally. Having gone through the building process three times myself, I understand the different stages involved and the questions that can come up along the way. I help guide clients through the construction loan process, including progress payments, timelines, and what to expect throughout the build journey.

With access to a panel of 25+ lenders, I compare a range of loan options to help find a solution suited to each client’s circumstances.

Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing, investing, or building, I’m here to help make the process as straightforward as possible.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Craigieburn 3064
  • Greenvale 3059

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:30 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:30 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:30 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61400899089

Email: tara.lilley@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61400899089

Email: tara.lilley@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.