Teressa McCallum

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Hamilton

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Teressa McCallum, Aussie Team Member

About me

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Broadmeadow 2292
  • Carrington 2294
  • Georgetown 2298
  • Hamilton 2303
  • Hamilton East 2303
  • Hamilton North 2292
  • Hamilton South 2303
  • Islington 2296

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61428433106

Email: teressa.mccallum@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61428433106

Email: teressa.mccallum@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.