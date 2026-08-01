Terry Chidgey

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mackay

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Terry Chidgey, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Terry Chidgey and I am one of your local Aussie Mortgage Brokers based in Mackay. I have worked in the finance industry since 1978 so have encountered many different finance scenarios over that time. I have the experience to make the Home Loan process as simple and stress free for you as possible. I enjoy helping people achieve their dreams whether it be purchasing their first home, upgrading or buying an investment house and I work hard to make sure that this happens. My 4 Point Service Proposition is: - Take the guesswork out of the borrowing process - Find the right loan options and solutions for your needs from our panel of lenders  - Guide you through the whole process - Obligation free appointments Please give me a call 07 4957 8366 or 0488 028 474 or email me at  terry.chidgey@aussie.com.au .

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bakers Creek 4740
  • Beaconsfield 4740
  • Bucasia 4750
  • East Mackay 4740
  • Glenella 4740
  • Mackay 4740
  • Mackay Harbour 4740
  • North Mackay 4740

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61488028474

Email: terry.chidgey@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61488028474

Email: terry.chidgey@aussie.com.au

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