Theo Tsiolis

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Theo Tsiolis, Aussie Team Member

About me

Being in lending for the past 15 years has provided me with a wealth of experience in sourcing solutions for individuals and businesses. I specialise in providing structured lending solutions to meet my customer's individual needs. MFAA accredited and finely tuned to providing personalised services that exceed customer expectations.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61456885997

Email: theo.tsiolis@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61456885997

Email: theo.tsiolis@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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