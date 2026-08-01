Theresa Brink

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Ipswich

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Theresa Brink, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Theresa and I am part of the team at Aussie Ipswich. I have been in the finance industry for over 15 years and have discovered that helping people achieve their real estate dreams is my where my passion lies. For me, making the journey as smooth as possible, stress free and enjoyable is part of my strengths. Sharing the excitement once your application settles is truly what I love about this job.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Basin Pocket 4305
  • Booval 4304
  • Brassall 4305
  • Brassall Heights 4305
  • Coalfalls 4305
  • East Ipswich 4305
  • Eastern Heights 4305
  • Ipswich 4305

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61407259940

Email: theresa.brink@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61407259940

Email: theresa.brink@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Huge thank you to Theresa our Aussie Ipswich broker! Your friendly manner, support, knowledge and expertises enabled us to understand everything we needed during our journey of refinancing… Thank you Theresa for making us feel heard, valued and respected from the start to end… looking forward to doing it all over again with you at the end of this stint.

Hazel J

We are so thankful to Theresa at Aussie. She was amazing, patient, explained everything, nothing was a silly question. I wasn’t even sure where to start with our remortgage but thanks to Theresa and Aussies very easy app to navigate it was a breeze. Thanks again Theresa for all your help to this point and I’ll look forward to our chat when you check in!

Skye B

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.