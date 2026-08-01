Theresa Brink

About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Basin Pocket 4305
- Booval 4304
- Brassall 4305
- Brassall Heights 4305
- Coalfalls 4305
- East Ipswich 4305
- Eastern Heights 4305
- Ipswich 4305
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Huge thank you to Theresa our Aussie Ipswich broker! Your friendly manner, support, knowledge and expertises enabled us to understand everything we needed during our journey of refinancing… Thank you Theresa for making us feel heard, valued and respected from the start to end… looking forward to doing it all over again with you at the end of this stint.
Hazel J
We are so thankful to Theresa at Aussie. She was amazing, patient, explained everything, nothing was a silly question. I wasn’t even sure where to start with our remortgage but thanks to Theresa and Aussies very easy app to navigate it was a breeze. Thanks again Theresa for all your help to this point and I’ll look forward to our chat when you check in!
Skye B