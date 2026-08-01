Tim Bishop

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tim Bishop, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello. I'm Tim Bishop. My role as your Aussie broker is to find you a home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. With access to Aussie's large panel of lenders and with thousands of products to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find you a suitable loan. Right now, you're probably feeling both excited and also a bit overwhelmed about buying your property. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. Why choose me? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I'd be delighted and honoured to be your mortgage broker, and don't forget, your appointment with me is at no cost to you! Get in touch today by phone: 0418 965 570 or by email: Tim.Bishop@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there. I look forward to helping you get into your dream home!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61418965570

Email: tim.bishop@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61418965570

Email: tim.bishop@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.